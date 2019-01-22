Holy Guacamole! As a card-carrying Liberal/Moderate, I must admit that I don't often peruse your Conservative editorial content but an article titled "Trump is childlike, an almost inexpressibly sad specimen", by one of the most respected conservative writer/journalists today, definitely got my attention. Excellent piece that I recommend all to read. With out going into details, but noting that it doesn't even reference his possible treasonous activities with Russia, it is clear that we have a lot more in common than one might think. Loved his final paragraph, i.e. " His childlike ignorance concerning governance and economics guarantees that whenever he must interact with experienced and accomplished people he is as bewildered as a kindergartener at a seminar on string theory ". Keep up the true fair and balanced news Star, thanks!.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.