Sarah Gessen once again lights up President Donald Trump. This time Gessen goes after the President for not being more like George Washington, whose likeness is carved in stone on Mt. Rushmore.
The first problem with Gessen's screed is she falsely accuses the President of being a "dictator" because he "asked a foreign power to help his reelection campaign." For someone who claims to be "ever the journalist," this is inexcusable. In fact, the President asked Ukraime President Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, Joe and Hunter, for possible corruption in a country plagued by it. An investigation. Not a drum-head court martial.
Second, Gessen cites with apparent agreement former Senator Jeff Flake's comment that "more than 30 GOP senators would vote to impeach [sic] Trump -- if they could vote in secret." A secret vote immunizes legislators from accountability. "Democracy dies in darkness." But not if the ends justify the means.
George Ferco
Midtown
