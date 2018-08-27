If Trump values a security clearance so much, let's see him get one. My bet is that he cannot. Having worked on Fort Huachuca, there were whole buildings that I couldn't enter without such a clearance.

Given Trump's history of a chaotic lifestyle, with many bankruptcies, two messy adulterous divorces, shady business dealings, not to mention his recent payoff problems, he would have the same chance as a snowball in the Sonoran Desert in August. Good luck!

Don Vandine

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments