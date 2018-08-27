If Trump values a security clearance so much, let's see him get one. My bet is that he cannot. Having worked on Fort Huachuca, there were whole buildings that I couldn't enter without such a clearance.
Given Trump's history of a chaotic lifestyle, with many bankruptcies, two messy adulterous divorces, shady business dealings, not to mention his recent payoff problems, he would have the same chance as a snowball in the Sonoran Desert in August. Good luck!
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.