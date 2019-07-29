“This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration." Chuck Schumer 1/2019 “President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis,” Pelosi 1/2019. A "Vanity Project" And here we are now, “Children ripped for their mothers, “Toilet water for drinking”, face down dead bodies, cages and concentration camps, Border Patrol overwhelmed! Boy did it take the democrats a while to read the public opinion on demanding secure borders and decide to get their "stories" straight. Now it’s a full blow CRISIS! A half million and more coming, and with the instructions given to them by these very same democrats to claim “asylum”, better your chances with a child in tow, to demand a lawyer, to slip the notice under the door, claim you didn’t know your court date after disappearing in the country. Yes, it’s a crisis alright and they made it.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.