Let's take a kook at impeaching Trump. First it almost certainly will take longer than the time we have before the 2020 election. Then, if successful, after ridding the nation of Trump what do we have? We end up with Pence. Now here is a real piece of work. He said he doesn't believe in Global Warming but has said he believes in Noah's Ark. So here we have Pence while he doesn't have the obvious signs mental impairment Trump has he apparently trouble with logical thinking.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.