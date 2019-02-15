The cause: PTSD, i.e., President Trump Subverts Democracy. The result: PTSD, i.e., Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, suffered by countless Americans and friends and allies world wide.

Treatment plan? For Republicans: 1) Strengthen your backbones. 2) Say no Mr. President, "You are undermining democracy." For Democrats: 1) Clearly articulate why and how your ideas will provide Americans improved quality of life economically and ecologically. 2) Get out the vote.

America must correct Trump's nightmarish course.

Stuart A. Ulanoff

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

