The GI Bill was passed in June, 1944 but was bitterly opposed by the Republicans. They were salivating

over the millions of returning veterans to hire as cheap labor. Even supporters of the bill didn't think

very many GIs would really want to go to college but it turned out that some 2.2 million veterans used

the money to obtain higher education and the opportunities it offered. The number of professional in

engineering, medicine, science, writers, etc. created the greatest economic booms in American history.

Perhaps Congress could enact another bill offering free college education to our youth for some kind

of public service.other than the military.

Franklin Utech

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

