British people love their National Health Service so much that they celebrated it in their Olympic opening ceremony. Canadians protested in the streets when some capitalist proposed privatizing their health care system. French people love their affordable high-quality childcare, and Germans enjoy free college. Most of Europe is happy to pay higher taxes to support the welfare state, because their money is returned them through public education, universal health care, affordable utilities, comfortable pensions, and visible social equality.
Europeans understand that society's purpose is to serve people. In America, we've lost sight of our own constitutional directive: "provide for the general welfare." Corporate greed is rampant and income inequality is worse than anytime in history. It's time for America to stop corporate domination, and take an open-minded look at Europe's successful socialist model.
L. Hunten
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.