I’m old enough to remember the post-WWII period. My parents were both European immigrants. At school in the 40s and 50s, I got the version of “go home /send you back” prevalent at the time, plus being called “nazi” and DP.
Remember what DP’s were? Displaced Persons who lost their homes, land and country through war. Or civil conflict. Sound familiar?
I’m also old enough to remember the Vietnam era, when protesters were told, “America-love it or leave it!” I remember that protesting sometimes means you love America enough to want to make sure we are doing RIGHT not wrong.
Give me your poor, huddled masses, yearning to be free... Who said that?
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.