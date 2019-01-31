Re: the Jan. 23 column "San Antonio's Castro is a 'nice guy,' so is he doomed to finish last?"
Esther Cepeda's column makes an important point about web traffic driving the public's penchant for choosing glamorous show-business types when voting. In her doubting Julian Castro, she thinks she herself may have succumbed to such thinking.
Yeah, she should check her thinking about former White House occupants. In her clever referrals to Clinton ("the saxophone playing dude") and Obama ("who accepted a Nobel Peace prize ..."), she emphasizes two glamorous happenings without mentioning that , in Obama's case, he was engaged in work on nuclear disarmament as early as his college days at Columbia University.
So fame can get people's attention (votes), but we as voters must learn many things about our candidates. We certainly are getting this lesson now: the candidate must be willing and qualified to run the government for the reasons the government was established. We as voters need to know A LOT before we vote.
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.