The 2014 reported global emissions by country was reported by the EPA as follows: China-30%, US-15%, EU-9%, India-7%, Russia-5%, Japan-4%, all other countries-30%. US emissions reached a high of 7,300M tons of CO2 in 2007. Since then it has decreased to about 6,300M tons of CO2, roughly equivalent to the 1990 emissions. Emission forecasts from 2014-2020 follows: Emissions from China and India are forecasted to increase to 10,750 and 3,750M tons of CO2 respectively. Emissions from US, EU, Russia, and Japan are forecasted to decrease to 6,100, 4,000, 2,050, and 1,500M tons of CO2.
So, based on this data, shouldn’t we be putting pressure on China and India to reduce their CO2 emissions? All other countries seem to be trending down. Even the US.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
