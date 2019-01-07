Global warming is real. For example seventeen of the 18 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001. The mechanism causing global warming, the increase and heat absorbing properties of greenhouse gases, has been understood since the 1800s. That global warming is manmade is a scientific fact established 20+ years ago. The scientific evidence is readily available, at many different levels, see NASA's website or the recent National and UN Climate Change Assessments. In this light, it is reprehensible for the Star to publish letters which blatantly contradict these facts (letter of Jan 1).
It is a fair political question to ask how we should respond to global warming. Should we consider the Citizen Climate Lobby fee/dividend proposal, cap and trade, regulation, incentives for electric cars or nuclear power, all of the above, or just dump the problem on future generations (as proposed by Mike Boyd)? This kind of debate is important. But the Star should avoid the journalistic misstep of publishing nonsense in an attempt to appear fair.
Doug Pickrell
Midtown
