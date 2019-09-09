Re: the September 3 article "Open your eyes to climate change; we need to take aggressive steps."
Carroll reports a conversation with a retired petroleum geologist who said that global warming was a myth. I am a retired geologist in the mineral exploration field. Global warming is not a myth, but the popularly held belief that carbon dioxide is the major cause is mistaken.
The climate history of Earth is recorded in the rocks. These data show that there is rarely any correlation between temperature and carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere. Where there is an apparent correlation, such as during the glacial-interglacial cycles of an ice age, the temperature always changes first, followed by changes in carbon dioxide. That’s because temperature controls carbon dioxide solubility in the oceans. There is no physical evidence supporting the contention that carbon dioxide and the greenhouse effect are significant drivers of global temperature.
Jonathan DuHamel
West side
