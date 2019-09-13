The letter writer's contention that "carbon dioxide and the greenhouse effect are not significant drivers of global temperature " has the ring of truth ; particularly as it relates to the United States. Despite large increases in energy production, U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from energy have gone down from approximately 6 billion tons in 2005 to 5.27 billion tons in 2018. Energy related emissions are estimated to represent roughly three quarters of all greenhouse gas emissions.
Alas! I doubt these facts have any impact on those who promote the elimination of fossil fuel production.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.