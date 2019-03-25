The debate about whether human activity is responsible for global warming is biased by the fact that we are our own accusers in a Court where we act as Judge and Jury and the Plaintiff is not represented. As defendants we claim the Planet as our own private playground to do with as we wish. While we grudgingly acknowledge that Sea levels do appear to be rising, our attitude is "don't blame us" because we answer to a higher authority.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.