As a forty year mechanic at GM dealers I have some very strong thoughts about UAW strikes. When they strike, GM will take it out on dealers, if a part payed 30 minutes to replace they will lower that to 20 minutes and so on throughout the pay manual, during a long strike in the sixties I serviced new cars as they came from the factory and was on commission, so when they stopped making cars I stopped getting payed, not that the UAW cared but it hurts a lot of people around the country that no one seems to care or know about. They get all kinds of benefits and when I worked we did not even get sick leave and paid most of our own insurance and so on They need to wake up to the great jobs they have.
Thomas Crawford
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.