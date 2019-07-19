Does Donald realize that his words apply to everyone in this country except Native Americans, including himself ? The Native Americans were here first and were displaced (mostly thru genocide) by everyone who came later -- the Europeans came for religious freedom or as indentured servants, Africans by forced slavery -- I could go on and on with the rest of the world's immigrants. Now he is becoming scary -- showing us who he is, destroying the free press, putting the Justice Department in his pocket, making himself and his supporters above the law. If you don't stop him with your vote you will be saluting him. HEIL Donald!
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.