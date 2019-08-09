Let’s see here, if a bar can be held libel for not cutting off an intoxicated patron and that drunk goes out killing not only himself but numerous others, those affected families include that of the drunk can sue not only the bartender, bar and most likely the liquor industry for complicity why then can’t the same true of a gun buyer/owner who commits atrocities, the gun shops, the gun industry including the NRA not be sued to the ends of the earth? Goin one step further why not include in lawsuits politicians beholden to gun lobbies needlessly dragging their feet holding up sensible legislation that might stem needless carnage. Too simplistic, maybe but money talks when it’s coming directly out of your wallets or bank accounts.
Rich Laguna
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.