Re: the Sept. 1 column "DeSantis guilty only of Trump sycophancy, not racism."
Jonah Goldberg's column discusses comments made by Ron DeSantis, a white candidate for Florida governor, about his opponent, Andrew Gillum, a black person. He states that Mr. DeSantis' is pathetically campaigning by attempting to be Trumpier than Trump. He then talks about "liberals." An avowed conservative, he begins by opining what and how liberals think, and their goals which include fair wages, health care for all, and huge tax increases. He goes on to discuss DeSantis' charge that, if elected, Gillum would "monkey" things up."
Many person's, white and black, criticized this as racist and demeaning to blacks. He thinks it is neither, and denounces persons who disagree. A white conservative, he arrogantly concludes with his ideas how blacks and liberals think. In fact, he is clueless. As my mother used to say, better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than speak and remove all doubt.
Harry Peck
Tubac
