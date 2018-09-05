Re: the Sept. 1 column "DeSantis guilty only of Trump sycophancy, not racism."
While columnist Jonah Goldberg lays out Florida's Republican governor primary winner DeSantis' pedigree as a Yale and Harvard educated lawyer, he then reports on his lack of class and education with his TV campaign video to show him a true "sycophant" to Trump. So why is it so hard to believe the use of the word "monkey" as a verb is not another example of his desire to capture a racist Trump and his base?
I don’t think they taught "monkey this up" in either Yale or Harvard. I have never heard this phrase before. DeSantis wanted to show his ability to be low class in language and thinking with this racist code. It shows he will do anything to please the king and his lowly base.
Jo-Ann Marks
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.