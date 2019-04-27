After reading the Mueller report, it is obvious to me that we need to be grateful for the job the real journalists of the traditional news media did for our country. Without their relentless searching out and reporting of the news, there would have been much more intrusion into our election process by the Russians than evidently occurred. Their reporting stopped the President's attempts to halt the investigation and intimidate the investigators. Thankfully, there really are some adults in the administration that really do know what the law is and are willing to risk their careers to make sure laws are not broken. It is really sad that we are led by this president, but thanks to these knowledgeable patriots and the ever vigilant news media the damage done is a lot worse than it could have been. I doubt that many people will read the report for themselves, and many will not believe the news analysts either, but I thank you all.
Bette E Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.