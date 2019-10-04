The letters, 'USA' now stands for 'United States of Advertising.'
We are inundated with ads through out our lives. It has become the lifeblood of our business nation.
The TV shows and even the radio stations are coordinating their ads so no one changes stations to get away from the sounds and sights doing the same daffy commercials over and over again. Some of them are amusing the first time, but are a chore to watch from then on. The producers of them know that just getting their product in front of an audience, no matter the repetition, no matter the idiocy, works. It is cruel, but effective.
YouTube and all the other WEB conglomerates are the worst at driving users to distraction.
What can be done? Nothing can be done.
Grin and bear it. This is the good old USA.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.