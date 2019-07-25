Today being Sunday, I went to my church with my wife. The Gospel Lesson was from Luke 10:25-37. This was not picked this week but happens every year. It was really fitting considering what is going on with the country this weekend.
For all who are the "Religious Right" ( which neither term is correct or truthful), get out your bibles and reread these verses. It is where Jesus Christ explained the greatest commandment. (second half is about loving your neighbor)
On this day not only is "Cadet Bone Spurs" tweeting racist requests for four members of Congress to "go back where they came from". He is also rounding up people who are guilty of wanting to be in our great country. He knows all about loving you neighbors especially if they are attractive women. If you are willing to cheat at golf, why not on your wife.
I bet this makes you feel good about voting for him.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
