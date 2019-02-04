Re: the Jan. 31 letter to the editor "Investigate the price of unwanted pregnancies."
The writer spends so much effort demeaning his target (Renée Schafer Horton) for her maternal instincts, highlighting his distaste for the word "preborn," claiming unspecified hardships to society for unwanted infants, the tremendous financial burden facing the pregnant woman — and then blaming conservative politicians for the whole mess — that he fails to follow his own advice.
Rather, he chooses to chastise Ms. Horton and all of us readers for not Googling these known facts in place of being preoccupied with "pious, self satisfaction or adopting kittens." I felt so ashamed I took the challenge. I didn't find much to support his rant, but did find numerous state and private adoption agencies that pay for a birth mother's food, rent, medical costs, transportation, legal and other expenses during and even after her pregnancy. That internet has the darndest info.
Tom Hansen
North side
