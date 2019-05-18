A recent study done by researchers at Northwest University found that Google's Top News stories box, which appears at the top when doing any Google searches, reflected a heavy bias towards articles from liberal news organizations like CNN, the NY Times and Washington Post. Algorithms are now widely used for instance by Internet providers on their home pages to highlight certain news stories. These algorithmic "curators” now play a significant role in determining what news reaches consumers. The algorithm has the ability to highlight or de-emphasize particular information. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has denied any media bias, but it was widely reported that Google's employees, comprised of many young millennials, were upset when Trump won the Presidency. Is it not enough that 90% of the news media is liberal biased and anti-Trump? Now we can add to that daily liberal biased algorithm generated news stories that millions read every day.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.