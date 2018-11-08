So now the GOP wants to sue to stop counting the remaining ballots. This is because they fear the remaining ballots will favor Kyrsten Sinema. I have lived here thirty five years and have every year have seen the Republicans try and stack the deck in their favor. This is disgusting and needs to stop. I and others don't care if it takes two weeks to count the ballots. Everyone's vote counts. Republican or Democrat. When will people learn?

Kym Jones

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

