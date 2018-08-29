Fear mongering seems to be the touchstone of GOP tactics. Trump recently incited right-wing evangelicals with threats of Democratic 'violence' if they regain any majority. Blatant fear mongering, but in character. McSally stands with Trump in building a wall to keep out illegal immigrants. History has never seen a country successfully prevent the flow of people with a physical barrier.
The crux of GOP fear mongering is the inability to substantiate. Which seems to be fine with those who buy this slush. GOP fear mongering makes this ludicrous proposition viable to the easily manipulated. Fear mongering is an effective election tool and the GOP seems quite willing to use this rather than presenting an actual platform for positive change. Just watch over the next two months!
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.