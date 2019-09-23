Hundreds of Millions of them are marching for science and common sense. They march with the passion to register and vote. They march with the pride and passion of diversity and solidaridad and equality; They are joined with hundreds of millions of adults that agree. Science and common sense are Bipartisan and save lives. The GOP/Trump have overlooked reality, science, common sense and equality. Young people are not the future, they are the present! March with them! donate to them and vote.
Patrick Manion
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.