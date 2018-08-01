In part of the ongoing GOP crusade to make voting harder, our president defended ID requirements for voters by claiming that we needed ID to buy groceries, so why not to cast a vote? Can anyone reading this recall the last time they needed to present ID to get a quart of milk? Neither can I. Truly, nothing says "man of the common people" quite like a politician with a solid gold toilet who thinks you need ID to buy groceries.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

