Gov. Doug Ducey has a sad but crucial task ahead of him: selecting someone to fill Sen. McCain’s gigantic shoes. While pondering who would be an appropriate representative for us, the governor should keep in mind Sen. McCain’s ability to cross the aisle to vote for a better USA.
He advocated campaign finance reform, liberalized immigration laws, and more recently voted to maintain the Affordable Care Act. Gov. Ducey should not be swayed by the voices of the right flank of the Republican Party. This choice is his opportunity to inject more ethics, humanitarianism and eloquence in the current Senate.
Marg Coe
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.