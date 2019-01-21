All of us should express our thanks to the U.S. Federal workers who have been working without pay during the government shutdown. They are doing this to keep our services operational, and to keep our Country safe. They are as much heroes as our military. I don't know how many of our soliders would be willing to fight for us, if their families would have to lose their homes, because they couldn't pay their bills ,and end up in soup kitchens, because their checks were not forthcoming. How many of us would be willing to put in a full day's work, because it was ordered by our boss that we work without being paid?
Esther Blumenfeld
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.