Senator Mitch McConnel appears to be an employee of Trump. He will not forward bills to the White House, unless Trump says it is okay to do so. Trump and McConnel seem to take direction from the likes of Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Fox news. Where is the separation of powers between the Senate and White House as required in our Constitution? This is not how our Government is supposed to work.
Congress sent a number of spending bills to the Senate which would open up the Government. If McConnel would put these bill up for a vote of approval in the Senate, they could be sent to the White House. If Trump vetoes these bills, the Senate could then override his vetoes and the Government could open immediately. Make Democracy work!
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.