Many on the right consider government interference of our free market economy to be associated with left wing socialist policies. By implication, their party defends our free market economy.
Without arguing for or against any supposed benefits of socialism, is it thus not paradoxical that the Republican Party rails against socialism, yet simultaneously provides interference to our free market economy in the form of truly massive tariffs?
Importers raise their prices to compensate for their increased costs, which are ultimately passed to consumers. The same consumers are then urged to vote Republican, because the “other” party has “socialist” policies that would interfere in institutions like the free market!
Go figure!
Michael Burdoo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.