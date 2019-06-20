Re: the June 17 article "Airport safety project could stall without funding update."
In a recent column, Bonnie Allin, President & CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority advocates for “updating” and “modernizing” the Passenger Facility Charge.
This is, of course, a bureaucrat’s way of telling you they want a 90% hike to a ticket fee paid every time you board an airplane.
Airport executives like Allin want the PFC raised from $4.50 to $8.50 per enplanement with a $34 round trip limit.
Allin justifies a PFC hike by pointing to Tucson International Airport’s safety enhancement project which includes several “airside” improvements to runways, taxiways and a new aircraft guidance system.
However, Allin conveniently omits the fact that only 9% of PFC revenues are used on airside projects she describes while roughly 80% of PFC money is spent paying interests on bonds and on “landside” projects like passenger terminal improvements.
Perhaps it’s easier to convince passengers to cough up more money if they think it’s going to safety improvements rather than paying interest on an airport’s debt financing.
Mike Palicz, Federal Affairs Manager at Americans for Tax Reform
Downtown
