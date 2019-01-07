There are about 9 million people employed by the Federal Government. Total. 800,000 of these are considered "non-essential" and so during a shutdown, they are the ones who are on furlough or not paid. 8.2 million continue to work. It's rough for those 800,000. But, they account for just a fraction of 1% of the population. The rest of us 325 million folks go about our business as usual with no hardship. Sure, we hear about closed toilets in Joshua Tree National Park. So what? It doesn't bother us.
If our elected leaders want a real shutdown, let them end mail service, put the air traffic controllers on furlough, stop social security payments, and give the border patrol and other federal law enforcement officers time off. If they created a "real government shutdown" like that, it would end in about 2 minutes.
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
