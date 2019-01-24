Being a landlord, I understand the plight of government employees as renters, who are facing the prospect of being evicted if they can't pay their rent, because of the government shutdown. Most landlords have mortgage payments on their properties. Rental income pays for the mortgages. If landlords cannot pay their mortgage because of the shutdown they are charged late fees, and their credit will be harmed. This shutdown, and the resultant furloughs, hurts many others, besides the furloughed government employees. Congress, and President Trump, end this unnecessary shutdown now.
Judy Aitken
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.