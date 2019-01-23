To: Senate
Please start pressuring Mitch McConnell to bring a vote to the floor so that we can reopen the government. The Senate has the power to override McConnell and bring bills to the floor. Keep trying it and do not stop until you succeed. We need your strong leadership right now. Make waves and make a loud noise so that people know that Arizona does not want a wall. We want common sense immigration reform that may include some barriers but that uses technology and more people on the ground so that we can deal with immigration in a humane way.
Stephanie Watson
Southeast side
