The House of Representatives was intended by the founders to be the People's House. So Speaker Pelosi is right to deny Trump the privilege to give the State of the Union address there while he has shut our government down. Our government belongs to We the People, and our taxes fund it. We do not even know whether Trump is a taxpayer or a freeloader. Our government is NOT Trump's personal plaything, and loyal, diligent federal workers are NOT Trump's slaves to be abused and mistreated at his "royal" whim. The policy of the US government is NOT to negotiate with notorious hostage takers such as Iran. If Trump can impose a useless, wasteful wall on us based on his lies and his alternate fact fantasy world, then what other horrors will he try to impose on us, if he gets away with his gangster extortion and hostage taking? Will he refuse to accept losing the 2020 election due to "illegal voters?"
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.