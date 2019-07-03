In media and newspaper coverage about immigration I never hear anyone talk about Green Cards. An immigrant visa for permanent legal residency is called a Green Card (GC). I believe many illegal immigrants are looking for work and a way to improve their life and family situation. Providing a path to a GC seems to better fit these goals. A foreign national holding a GC can live and work in the US and be protected by the laws of the land. Holder are required to obey all laws of the land, pay taxes, and if between the ages of 18 and 25 register for selective service. As a GC holder you cannot vote but you can get a legal drivers license and social security card. If a holder wants to become a citizen, they must meet the current standards define by law.
So why don’t we develop a process for deserving immigrants to become Green Card holders. If they wish to become citizens, let them follow the existing process.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
