Things I don't get:
-- We should end single-use plastic, a Parade article Sunday, April 21, said. But all its alternatives were very costly. Maybe more of us would go green if it didn't cost so much green.
-- We're supposed to believe that there's an emergency at the border and only a wall can stop it. But a contract was let to build the first batch of that wall, to be completed in October 2020. Kind of a slow moving emergency, wouldn't you say?
-- As some Democrats in the House and at least one of their umpty-nine presIdential wannabes call for impeachment, maybe they should look to the formerly Republican-controlled House and its how-many-dozen pointless votes to repeal/defund/derail Obamacare. With immigration, prescription-drug prices, entitlement reform and other more pressing matters out there, and the certain knowledge any impeachment push is going nowhere, can we once, just once, ask Congress to do something that means something? Or have we (rhetorical question) learned nothing?
Joe McDermott
South side
