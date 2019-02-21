Cheers to Democrats who have proposed the Green New Deal to tackle climate change. However, there's not a word in it about family planning, advancing women's rights, or regulating immigration in order to slow population growth. Yet in 30 years the U.S. population will increase by 30 percent. We’d have to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent just to stay even with population growth.
Yesterday, while stuck in a traffic jam, I witnessed the clearing of yet another swath of natural habitat near Tucson to make way for a new shopping mall complex. Let’s quit fooling ourselves. There’s no magical “green” pathway that can stop the destruction of our planet, pierce-by-pierce or wholesale through climate disruption, without reigning in human population growth.
Tony Povilitis
Willcox
