I guess that these folks in favor of the Green New Deal expect to die soon. They will eliminate ALL fossil fuel as soon as possible so, no need for airplanes, airports, travel agencies, gas stations, gas tax, Tucson Electric Power, Southwest Gas Company, anything plastic, politicians because Congressional representatives cannot travel to/from their Districts, railroads, trucking industry, any electric appliances, all construction projects, all manufacturing, computers, grocery stores, cooling and heating your home, etc. ad infinitum.
This will put an end to the American Society as we know it today and we will become just be a footnote in the history of the world.
Completely dependent on the wind blowing and the sun shining? There will be rationing of any power generated. We might as well move to Venezuela for a better lifestyle.
I am not a scientist but this does not make sense to me. I do know that CO2 represents only .04% of the air we breath. We should worry about the other 99.96%, right?
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.