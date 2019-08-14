The writer claims supporters of the GND must expect “to die soon” for reasons that are ridiculous. Trains, ships, even cars once ran on steam. Are there now no trains, ships, cars? Transportation evolves; we are innovative, can rise to our current needs. GND = no transportation? Inane.
Depend on the wind blowing, the sun shining? That’s more dependable than fossil fuels, and cleaner. And, not our only options. Change brings new jobs, innovations, opportunities. Nothing in the GND makes people give up eating, working, or moving—they just have to do it differently.
The writer “knows" that CO2 makes up 0.04% of the atmosphere. Does he/she know that CO2 and other greenhouse gases increased 41% since 1990? That 12 of the last 15 years were the hottest ever recorded worldwide?
The GND really isn’t radical, and it’s not nearly enough, but it’s a start. . An old cartoon asks, “What if it’s all a hoax and we create a better world—for nothing?”
Philip Brown
West side
