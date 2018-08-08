Re: the Aug. 7 letter to the editor "McSally follows orders."
McSally, soloing in her A-10 had Missions, not orders. And each mission required instant Plan B thinking mentality. I fail to understand how this paper can constantly bite her heels while giving Rep. Grijalva a free ride!
He votes NO on everything but Gov. giveaways. Let's remember that he voted NO on immigration reform during the last years of the Bush admin, because it didn't go far enough. He led a boycott of AZ that cost the State over $1B, and seems to forget that he represents AZ, not Central America. Where was the offer of a solution? What has he put forward and successfully passed in legislation in the last 14 years?
His strategy seems to be, that failure on Immigration Reform is good for re-election. Though not in his district, I'm glad to see qualified opponents running and hope his constituents believe he has term limited.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.