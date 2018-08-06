Re: the Aug. 4 letter to the editor "Does Grijalva belong in Congress?"
Rep. Raúl Grijalva has been in Congress much longer than Rep. Martha McSally, I don't believe his votes are in response to hers. He is a progressive Democrat — a staunch one. I remind the reader, the military is but one issue in a larger democracy and all bills are subject to deal-breaking insertions that have nothing to do with the bill subject.
I am saddened regularly by the votes McSally makes. She does not represent me. However, I don't think her votes are in response to Grijalva.
In regards to the accusations towards him earlier in the year, all accusations deserve investigation. I hope those are not his "true colors" as you feign to know. Thus far, I will use his voting record as a reflection of his true colors. Which I also do for McSally. Which is why she would never have my vote.
Mellow Dawn Lund
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.