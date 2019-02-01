The Constitution says a president can be impeached and convicted for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” I would hope most Americans are looking toward the Mueller investigation to see if any of those charges are warranted.
In the meantime, the president's latest tweets malign the intelligence of his own hand-picked intelligence chiefs regarding their reports to the Senate about North Korea, Iran and ISIS. This, to me, already suggests he is guilty of treason. For what is treason? Again, according to the Constitution, it's "giving aid and comfort" to the enemies of the United States.
By denigrating and refusing to accept the intelligence reports of the directors of the FBI, CIA and National Intelligence, Trump is trying to neutralize them as monitors of and safeguards against our enemies. Perhaps one of those directors might be mistaken. But all three? I think not.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.