To help fund his wall, Trump diverted $3.6 billion from the budget of the Pentagon. The Pentagon has already started to lobby Congress to make up the loss. Some in Congress will go along. As an example, Mitch McConnell who made no effort to block Trump’s seizure has now said that he will work to restore money that was diverted from a military school in his state of Kentucky. Rest assured that it won’t be long before the Pentagon has it’s $3.6 billion back while the deficit continues to grow. Deficit plus recession equals national pain…all for a wall we don’t need.
Thomas Herman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.