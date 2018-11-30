U.S. News & World Report states that Arizona is one of the top 3 states for rampant guardianship fraud. U.S. Senate Committee on Aging met Wednesday with a scathing report on professional guardianship fraud. It's estimated over $300 billion dollars of net worth is controlled by guardians, including trust assets that are routinely controlled by conscripting trustees into guardianship/conservatorship. Sen. Blumenthal stated that the critical issues revolve around the jurists and their fiefdoms.
There are no checks and balances within the immensely lucrative state guardianship systems, and it remains the perfect crime of the 21st century, deviously resistant to reform, surrounded by the opaque veil of judicial immunity, and growing like a cancer. Sen. Collins stated the system needs to be reformed and a near impossibility of prosecution in some instances. Karen Buck PA., Senior Law Center said the system was ripe for abuse, devoid of reliable data. Barbara Buckley of Nevada testified that dramatic reforms are needed. Sen. Casey commented that guardianship abuse is a nationwide problem.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
