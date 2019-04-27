Re: the April 21 article "Kids are seen as passports to the American dream."
Every day we learn about the influx of immigrants at our border, but we don't fully comprehend the "why." After reading Perla Trevizo's magnificent in-depth article bringing to light what daily life is like in Guatemala, I feel more compassion for the masses seeking asylum. Living conditions and daily fears there are deplorable. Because of Perla's intensive research, I have a better understanding of how desperate these people are for a meaningful future and for better lives.
There's no way of knowing how much "the WALL" is going to cost. If our government can spend millions of taxpayers' dollars to deter migration, perhaps monies could be allocated towards making changes in Guatemala that would eliminate the desperation for citizens to leave their homeland for ours.
Thank you, Perla, for opening my eyes.
Jane Swicegood
Foothills
