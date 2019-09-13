Each time I believe he cannot do something worse, he does. Spies, lies, and calling your fellow Republicans running against you stupid and The Three Stooges. At least the they make me laugh. The stock market is doing well because this president gave his very rich friends huge tax cuts. Voters ,vote Trump out, if our country can wait that long. I recommend impeachment ( with a chance to resign). That is what occurred with Nixon.
In Lillian Hellman's play The Little Foxes, Addie, the black servant describes American capitalism: "...there are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it like in the Bible with the locusts. Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it." Does the United States think it is right to stand and watch Trump do it?
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.